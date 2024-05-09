Select Language

Death Toll in Gaza from Ongoing Israeli Aggression Surpasses 34,904

Large areas of the Nuseirat camp were left in ruins on 18 April 2024 after Israeli occupation forces bombing the area [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s deadly aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now surged to 34,904, medical sources confirmed on Thursday.

Sources added that at least 78,514 others have also been injured in the onslaught, WAFA reported.

At least 60 people were killed and 110 others were injured in Israeli attacks that took place in the last 24 hours, they added.

The sources said that many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are still unable to reach them. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

