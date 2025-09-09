SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Death Toll from Starvation Indonesia Gaza Climbs to 393, Including 140 Children

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

Gaza Genocide: Nearly 62,300 Palestinians Killed as Famine Worsens (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – Six Palestinians, including two children, died of starvation and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip within the past 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

The latest deaths raised the total number of hunger-related fatalities in the besieged enclave to 393, including 140 children.

According to the ministry, 115 of these deaths, among them 25 children, occurred after the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) officially declared Gaza a famine zone last month.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Monday that the famine in Gaza is “man-made” and can be reversed if there is political will.
“In Gaza, all it would take to reverse the man-made famine is political will and to lift the ban on UNRWA supplies,” the agency stated on its X account.

Also Read: Six Deaths from Malnutrition and Starvation in Gaza within the Last 24 hours

Since March 2, the Israeli occupation army has kept Gaza’s border crossings closed, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid and essential goods. Although limited amounts of aid have recently been permitted, they remain far below the population’s urgent needs. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas: Ready for Comprehensive Deal, Rejects Disarmament Before Independent Palestinian State

