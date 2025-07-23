SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Deadly Child Malnutrition in Gaza Reaches Catastrophic Level Amid Aid Restrictions

A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The United Nations has issued a stark warning that malnutrition among children in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels due to the ongoing Israeli blockade and restrictions on aid deliveries into the territory.

“Deadly malnutrition among children is reaching catastrophic level,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a press briefing. He emphasized that “a severely malnourished child is over 10 times more likely to die than a well-nourished child,” according to UNICEF data, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Dujarric reported that humanitarian operations in Gaza are facing major challenges, including blocked crossings, delayed aid shipments, and a lack of critical supplies. “Aid workers are fainting from hunger and exhaustion,” he said, citing the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

He added that the UN and its partners are prepared to significantly scale up humanitarian efforts if a ceasefire is reached. However, such efforts are contingent on Israel enabling the safe and unimpeded delivery of aid, fuel, and medical equipment.

The crisis extends beyond food shortages. The UN Population Fund reports a collapse in healthcare for pregnant women and newborns, with maternal deaths rising to over 20 times the 2022 figure. From January to June, 220 mothers reportedly died, and at least 20 newborns perished within 24 hours of birth.

Dujarric reiterated the urgent need for a ceasefire, stating, “Mass starvation is spreading across the Gaza Strip, with colleagues and those they serve wasting away.”

In response to Israel’s revocation of the visa of the OCHA director in the occupied Palestinian territories, the UN reaffirmed its support for the agency, warning that such actions only hinder efforts to assist those in need. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

