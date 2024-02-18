Day 135 of Israeli Aggression in Gaza: Dozens of Civilian Martyred

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of innocent Palestinian civilians were confirmed killed over the last few hours as the Israeli occupation regime continues its genocidal onslaught on the Gaza Strip from the land, sea, and air for the 135th consecutive day, according to local and medical sources, Wafa reports.

The towns and refugee camps of central Gaza bore the brunt of the recent attacks, with scores of civilians, including many children and women, reported killed and others injured in the indiscriminate airstrikes and artillery shelling carried out by the occupation forces.

According to WAFA that approximately 40 civilians were killed, while dozens sustained various injuries as the forces targeted several homes in the town Al-Zawayda, the city of Deir al-Balah, and the Nusseirat refugee camp.

Meanwhile in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, approximately 20 civilians were killed in a series of Israeli strikes that targeted several civilian homes in and around the city.

Simultaneously, Israeli warplanes targeted nine houses in the city of Rafah, in the farthest south of the enclave, resulting in the murder of 13 civilians and injuring dozens.

Israeli naval warships also opened gunfire at the coast of Rafah, coinciding with artillery shelling that targeted the southern and eastern parts of the city.

In Gaza City, Israeli airstrikes targeted residential buildings in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Radwan, Al-Nasr, Al-Zaytoun, Al-Rimal, and Al-Sabra, leading to the murder of at least 10 civilians.

In a preliminary toll, the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7th has resulted in a documented 28,858 fatalities, with 68,677 others injured, according to the Ministry of Health. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)