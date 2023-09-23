Two Palestinians Injured after Israeli Attack in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Two Palestinian citizens were injured on Friday evening after Israeli occupation forces (IOF) bombed three Palestinian resistance observation posts east of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army said it targeted three observation posts belonging to the Hamas Movement following protests along Gaza’s eastern border, Palinfo reports.

Local sources reported that two Palestinians were injured when Israeli soldiers fired artillery shells at an observation post in the Malacca camp east of Gaza City.

Local sources also reported Israeli drones targeting observation posts in the Wadi Abu Qatroun area in the east of Central Gaza Governorate, without reporting any injuries.

In addition, balloons launched by protesters sparked fires in Israeli settlements along the Gaza border, including the Be’eri and Kissufim settlements.

Earlier, 28 Palestinians were injured by live bullets and tear gas bombs after Israeli Forces attacked Palestinian protesters in the eastern Gaza Strip in support of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)