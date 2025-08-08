SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Consumer Confidence in Indonesian Economy Rises in July

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

3 Views

BI the Indoneian central bank.

Jakarta, MINA – Bank Indonesia (BI) Consumer Survey for July 2025 indicates that consumer confidence in Indonesia’s economic conditions has increased compared to the previous month.

This is reflected in the July 2025 Consumer Confidence Index (CCI), which reached an optimistic level of 118.1, up from 117.8 in June. An index score above 100 indicates optimism.

“The increase in consumer confidence in July 2025 was primarily supported by a rise in the Consumer Expectation Index (CEI),” said Ramdan Denny Prakoso, Executive Director of BI’s Communication Department, in a written statement received in Jakarta on Friday.

According to the survey, the July 2025 CEI was recorded at 129.6, higher than the previous month’s 128.9. This rise was bolstered by the Income Expectation Index and the Job Availability Expectation Index, which increased to 136.4 and 125.0, respectively, from 133.2 and 124.1 in the previous period. However, the Business Activity Expectation Index was recorded at an optimistic level of 127.5, which is slightly lower than the previous month’s 124.1.

Also Read: Hajj Quota Case: KPK Investigation Enters Final Phase

Ramdan added that the Current Economic Condition Index (CECI) for July 2025 remained relatively stable at 106.6, compared to 106.7 in June. The stable CECI was driven by the Current Income Index and the Durable Goods Purchase Index, which both remained at optimistic levels of 117.8 and 106.6, respectively. The Job Availability Index, while still at a pessimistic level, did show an increase to 95.3.

The same BI survey also noted that the average proportion of consumer income spent on consumption (average propensity to consume ratio) in July 2025 was 75.4 percent, up from 75.1 percent in June.

Meanwhile, the proportion of consumer income saved (saving to income ratio) was 13.7 percent, a slight decrease from 14.1 percent the previous month. The proportion of income used for loan or debt payments (debt to income ratio) remained relatively stable at 10.9 percent in July 2025. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Disaster Agency: Central Kalimantan Wildfires Harder to Control Than NTT

