BI: Payment ID Still in Trial Phase, Not Launching in August

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

3 Views

Bank Indonesia Head Quarters.

Jakarta, MINA – Bank Indonesia (BI) has clarified that its proposed financial transaction system, Payment ID, is still in the testing phase and will not be launched on August 17, 2025.

“As of today, there is no Payment ID; it’s still in the sandbox,” said Dicky Kartikoyono, Head of BI’s Payment System Policy Department, in Jakarta on Tuesday.

A “sandbox” refers to a testing environment used for the development of software, technology, or regulations.

Kartikoyono explained that Payment ID is being prepared to assist the government, which plans to roll out a non-cash social assistance program in Banyuwangi, East Java, in September 2025. Payment ID’s specific role in distributing this aid is still pending official government regulations.

“We are waiting to see how we can assist by looking at the data available in the financial system,” he said.

In developing the Payment ID framework, Kartikoyono noted that BI has invited various stakeholders to identify potential problems or vulnerabilities within the payment system.

He stressed that Payment ID will adhere to the principles of personal data confidentiality as outlined in the Personal Data Protection Law (UU PDP). Therefore, BI will ensure the confidentiality of individual data when the system is implemented.

“This is the backbone of the trust business, the banking business. There is now a Personal Data Protection Law, so privacy is genuinely protected and can only be used with the owner’s consent. This is what we are strictly safeguarding,” he stated.

According to a BI study, Payment ID will also complement and strengthen financial sector analysis, especially for credit distribution, but it will not replace the Financial Services Authority’s (OJK) Financial Information Services System (SLIK).

Payment ID is a nine-character unique identifier generated from population data based on the National Identity Number (NIK). This identity is designed to consolidate an individual’s financial information, from bank accounts to digital wallet (e-wallet) accounts.

With Payment ID, every financial institution will still require active consent from customers, as the data owners, if they wish to get a more accurate customer profile. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

