Colombian President Expels Israeli Diplomats Over Gaza Flotilla Detention

Bogotá, MINA – Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday ordered the expulsion of all Israeli diplomatic representatives from Colombia after the detention of two Colombian nationals aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

Colombians Manuela Bedoya and Luna Barreto were among the activists detained when Israeli naval forces intercepted the flotilla about 150 nautical miles off Gaza’s coast. The Global Movement to Gaza said the Israeli action violated international law and the Geneva Accords.

President Petro denounced the interception as “a new international crime by Benjamin Netanyahu,” warning on social media that Colombia would immediately denounce its Free Trade Agreement with Israel. He further announced that lawsuits would be filed in Israeli courts and urged international lawyers to support Colombia’s legal team.

Petro had already severed diplomatic relations with Israel in May 2024, but Wednesday’s order went further, requiring any remaining Israeli representatives to leave Colombia immediately.

The Israeli navy, however, defended its actions, saying the flotilla was attempting to breach a “legal naval blockade” and was approaching an active combat zone. Israeli authorities said activists had been instructed to divert to the port of Ashdod, where aid could be inspected and transferred through established channels.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying humanitarian and medical aid, set sail at the end of August with more than 500 international activists from 45 countries. It was the largest coordinated aid convoy to attempt breaking the 18-year Israeli blockade on Gaza in recent years. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

