Celebrating Jewish Throne Day, Israel Closes the Ibrahimi Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – The Israeli Zionist occupation on Monday closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in the center of Hebron city, southern West Bank, to Palestinian citizens and opened it to Jewish settlers who had the opportunity to celebrate the Hebrew “Throne Day”.

The Director of the Ibrahimi Mosque, Ghassan Al-Rajabi, said that the Israeli occupation closed the Ibrahimi Mosque from Monday to Tuesday because of the commemoration of Throne Day.

Al-Rajabi emphasized that Israel opened the doors of the Ibrahimi Mosque to Jewish settlers in celebration of Talmudic prayer in parts of the mosque, according to Palinfo.

“Israel closes mosques for 10 days every year, during various Jewish holidays and opens them to Jewish settlers as part of its ongoing division of space and time,” stressed Al-Rajabi.

The Ibrahimi Mosque is located in Hebron’s Old City, which is under Israeli control. Since 1994, the occupation has divided it into two parts, one for Muslims and one for Jews, following a massacre carried out by extremist settlers that resulted in the martyrdom of 29 worshipers.

Israeli forces close the Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims during Jewish holidays, with all its corridors open, and the presence of Palestinians is prohibited, whether for prayers or the call to prayer, and this is accompanied by extensive military and security measures in the vicinity.

In this context, MP Nayef Rajoub called for efforts to protect the Ibrahimi Mosque from the arrogance of the Israeli occupation and Jewish settlers and their increasing aggression.

Rajoub said that the religious and tribal dimensions have a commitment in the city of Hebron, requiring clerics and families not to allow the Ibrahimi Mosque to become a target for settlers and close it to Muslims in Palestine.

“The religious ambitions of the Jewish people did not end in Jerusalem and Hebron as a result of Muslims neglecting to support the Al-Aqsa and Ibrahimi Mosques,” stressed Rajoub.

He emphasized that paying a high price to the occupation for violations and attacks on these holy places would end the violations and protect the two mosques from Judaization.

He warned that the occupiers and settlers would not hesitate to carry out acts of violence and their plans to divide Al-Aqsa, if they found Muslims negligent. security and protection of Palestinian mosques must be improved.

Rajoub warned of what happened at the Ibrahimi Mosque, including blocking the call to prayer, prohibiting Muslims from performing the five daily prayers, and Jewish settlers desecrating it. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)