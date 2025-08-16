SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

BRICS Launches Global Payment System to Reduce Reliance on the Dollar

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Brasilia, MINA – The BRICS alliance officially launched its global payment system, BRICS Pay, this August as a strategic step to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar in international trade.

The bloc, now consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, along with new members Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran, and Indonesia, introduced the platform during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

Inspired by Brazil’s Pix system and built on blockchain technology, BRICS Pay is designed to enable faster, more secure, and low-cost cross-border transactions. The platform connects central banks and financial institutions across member countries.

The initiative is seen as a response to Western economic sanctions and part of BRICS’ efforts to strengthen financial autonomy. Brazil, leveraging its successful experience with Pix, played a key role in developing the system, which is projected to handle billions of dollars in annual transactions by 2030.

Also Read: Nearly 200 Dead as Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Northern Pakistan

Currently in a trial phase led by China and Russia, BRICS Pay seeks to integrate existing instant payment networks, such as Pix in Brazil, SBP in Russia, and UPI in India.

Through BRICS Pay, businesses and governments can conduct transactions in local currencies, such as the real, yuan, and rupee without conversion into U.S. dollars. This is expected to lower transaction costs, speed up trade processes, and boost the export competitiveness of member states.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump: After Summit with Putin, It’s Now Up to Zelenskyy and Europe to Finalize Peace

Tagblockchain technology BRICS BRICS Pay cross-border transactions de-dollarization emerging economies financial autonomy global payment system instant payment networks international trade

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

BRICS Launches Global Payment System to Reduce Reliance on the Dollar

  • 5 hours ago
BRICS Summit (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

Indonesia Assures Continued Strong Ties with Western Nations Despite BRICS Membership

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 02:50 WIB
Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Delays Tariff Deadline to August 1

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 08:19 WIB
BRICS Summit (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

BRICS Condemns Israeli Occupation, Affirms Gaza as Part of Palestine

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 21:39 WIB
America

Crackdown on Press Continues: Israeli Forces Abduct Al Mayadeen Director in West Bank

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 21:35 WIB
America

BRICS Call for Ceasefire and Israeli Withdrawal from Gaza

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 20:28 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Gaza Requires 1,000 Aid Trucks Daily, Only 100 Allowed In

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Destroy Over 300 Homes in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 08:47 WIB
Indonesia

Over 100 Nihongo Partner Volunteers Begin Teaching in Indonesia Until March 2026

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 11:50 WIB
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Eight in Gaza City Residential Area

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 17:15 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Europe

Russia Condemns Israeli Plans to Occupy Gaza

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 21:00 WIB
International

OIC Condemns Netanyahu’s Expansionist Statements

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Aims for Two Million Marriage Registrations in 2025

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 19:55 WIB
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

First Round of Putin-Trump Talks on Ukraine Settlement Concludes in Alaska

  • 16 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us