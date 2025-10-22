SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UNRWA Warns of Escalating Israeli Destruction and Displacement in West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 24 minutes ago

24 minutes ago

6 Views

A Palestinian man watches as an Israeli bulldozer demolishes a house in Khirbit al-Tawil in the northern West Bank on Oct. 29, 2013 (Photo: AFP/Jaafar Ashtiyeh)

Gaza, MINA – The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported on Wednesday that Israel continues its campaign of destruction and forced displacement in the occupied West Bank.

“The future of Gaza and the West Bank are one. A drawdown in Gaza should not become an opportunity to tighten the grip of occupation elsewhere,” said Roland Friedrich, UNRWA Director of Affairs for the occupied West Bank, in a statement shared on social media platform X.

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10 under a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

Friedrich highlighted a sharp rise in settler violence and settlement expansion across the West Bank, saying such actions are “pushing vulnerable Palestinian communities from their lands amid increasingly coercive conditions, paving the way for annexation.”

Also Read: Over 20,000 Palestinian Students Killed in Israeli Attacks Since October 2023

According to Palestinian data, illegal Israeli settlers have launched 7,154 attacks on Palestinians and their property across the West Bank since October 2023, killing 33 Palestinians and displacing 33 Bedouin communities.

Friedrich added that northern refugee camps in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams have been completely emptied, with residents prohibited from returning under ongoing Israeli restrictions.

He reaffirmed UNRWA’s readiness to cooperate with all parties “to ensure a comprehensive outcome that can form the cornerstone of peace and stability for the entirety of the occupied Palestinian territory.”

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war has killed over 68,200 people and injured more than 170,300 in Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The occupied West Bank has also seen escalating violence, with at least 1,056 Palestinians killed, around 10,300 injured, and more than 20,000, including 1,600 children detained, according to official Palestinian figures.[]

Also Read: Hayya: Gaza War Over, Hamas Fully Committed to Ceasefire Agreement

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBRICS ceasefire forced displacement humanitarian crisis Israel jenin Nur Shams occupation. Palestine Palestinian refugees Roland Friedrich settler violence Tulkarm UNRWA West Bank

