Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Breakaway Boat of Global Sumud Flotilla Enters Gaza Waters

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

10 Views

Tunisian citizen Hussamuddin bin Taher has decided to donate his family's prized asset, a ship, to join the Global Sumud Flotilla 2025. (Photo: CSM)

Gaza, MINA – The Mikeno vessel, a breakaway boat of the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla, entered Gaza’s territorial waters on Thursday morning, according to the official flotilla tracker, Anadolu Agency reported.

The tracker indicated that the vessel reached approximately 9.3 nautical miles from Gaza before its signal was lost. It remains unclear whether the Mikeno was attacked and towed by Israeli forces, successfully evaded them, or if the signal loss was due to a technical error.

This development came after Israeli naval forces attacked the flotilla en route to Gaza and detained 223 international activists aboard 15 vessels, organizers reported on Thursday. The Global Sumud Flotilla published the names and nationalities of those detained on Instagram.

The detained activists represented a wide range of countries, including Spain, Italy, Brazil, Turkey, Greece, the United States, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, and others.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed via X that the activists are being taken to Israel’s Ashdod Port, where they will be deported to Europe.

According to the flotilla’s official tracker, a total of 21 vessels have been attacked by Israeli forces so far, while 23 others are still continuing their journey toward Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagactivists detained Ashdod Port deportation to Europe Gaza blockade Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian aid international activists Israeli navy Mikeno vessel

News Channel

About Us