Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Ben-Gvir Threatens to Overthrows Netanyahu’s Government

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, took part in the raid by Jewish settlers on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo: Sky News Arabia)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Thursday threatened that his extreme right-wing party, Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit), would overthrow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government if it fails to dismantle the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, after the Gaza ceasefire is implemented.

The statement came just hours before Netanyahu’s cabinet was set to convene to vote on the ceasefire and captive release plan as part of the agreement’s first phase, Almayadeen reported.

“If the Hamas regime is not dismantled, or if they only claim it has been dismantled while it remains in existence under another guise, the Otzma Yehudit party will bring down the government,” Ben-Gvir stated in a written declaration.

While acknowledging his support for the release of captives, Ben-Gvir reaffirmed his party’s opposition to the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Also Read: Hamas to Free All Hostages, Israeli Families Celebrate with Joy

“We are happy for the release of all the kidnapped, but we will vote against releasing murderers,” he said, adding that Netanyahu had personally assured him that Hamas would be destroyed.

Israeli leaders have expressed starkly different positions regarding the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which is based on a 20-point proposal led by US President Donald Trump and supported by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

The deal includes the release of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in exchange for Israeli captives, a cessation of fighting in Gaza, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces, once again exposing the deep political fractures within Netanyahu’s coalition as he continues to face an ongoing corruption trial.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a key ally of Prime Minister Netanyahu, praised the agreement in an Instagram post, highlighting the return of the captives.

Also Read: UN: 170,000 Tons of Humanitarian Aid Awaiting Entry to Gaza

Right-wing leader and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich voiced strong opposition to the deal, citing security concerns over the release of Palestinian prisoners.

“While I feel immense joy at the long-awaited return of the hostages, I feel enormous fear of the consequences of emptying the prisons and releasing the next generation of terrorist leaders,” he said.

He insisted Israel must continue its operation against Hamas after the captives are released. Smotrich also rejected elements of the US plan calling for international guarantees or steps toward Palestinian statehood, deeming them a return to failed Israeli policies.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Security Cabinet Meeting Ends Without Vote on Ceasefire

TagBen-Gvir

News Channel

