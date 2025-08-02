Gaza Fighters Share Food with Israeli Hostages Amid Ongoing Blockade

Gaza, MINA – Amid a prolonged Israeli blockade and continued military assaults, fighters from the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, have released a video showing an Israeli hostage being treated with what they claim as humane conditions, including being given the same food and water as the captors themselves.

The video, published recently by the group, features a hostage identified as Abitar David, who appears visibly thin and weak. He is seen silently watching past footage of prisoner exchanges, and in another scene, staring at a small table marked with the number of days he has spent in captivity.

The footage ends with the message, “They eat what we eat, and drink what we drink,” which the group framed as a demonstration of humanitarian treatment despite the ongoing siege and severe resource shortages in Gaza.

The contrast between the captive’s condition and the suffering of the broader Gaza population, particularly children lacking baby formula and access to clean water is highlighted in the video. Hamas claims both civilians and captives are enduring the same humanitarian crisis due to Israel’s continued military operations and blockade.

The release comes amid growing international concern over the conditions of both Israeli hostages and the civilian population in Gaza, where food, medical supplies, and clean water remain scarce. Israeli officials, however, continue to pursue military pressure, with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir quoted as saying, “What should be sent to Gaza is bombs,” while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has limited humanitarian aid as part of his administration’s military strategy.

Gaza’s armed groups have reiterated that only a fair and comprehensive agreement will lead to the release of hostages. They emphasize that their treatment of captives reflects a commitment to humanitarian principles rooted in their faith and resistance ethos.

The situation continues to draw global scrutiny, with observers calling for renewed efforts toward a ceasefire and a lasting resolution to the conflict. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

