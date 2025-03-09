SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Ben-Gvir Introduces Bill to Annul Oslo Accords, other Agreements

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Tel Aviv, MINA – Extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir, the former Israeli ‘security’ minister and his far-right Otzma Yehudit party has introduced a bill to the Knesset (Israeli parliament) that seeks to annul the Oslo Accords, the Hebron Protocol, and the Wye River Memorandum, which are important agreements between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Wafa News Agency reports

Ben-Gvir announced the proposal in a statement on Sunday, saying the bill seeks to restore the situation to what it was before these agreements were signed, including the reclamation of lands that were transferred under these agreements.

The bill’s text stipulates that the laws established to enforce these agreements would be repealed, and it would grant the Israeli Prime Minister the authority to issue regulations for implementing the proposed law, including taking actions to nullify the outcomes of the aforementioned agreements. , []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

