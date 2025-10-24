SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ben Gvir Threatens Execution of Palestinian Prisoners

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

7 Views

Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prison(photo: PIC)
Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prison(photo: PIC)

Negev, MINA – Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir sparked outrage on Thursday after visiting Ketziot Prison in the Negev, where he was filmed boasting about stripping Palestinian prisoners of their basic rights and threatening to execute them.

In a video circulating on social media, Ben Gvir is seen standing at a prison cell door, opening a small window to reveal three detainees sitting on the floor. “All the elite members on the ground, as they should be,” he says, before adding, “They get the bare minimum — no jam, no chocolate, no television, no radio. We’ve taken everything away from here.”

He then declares, “But there’s still one thing left, capital punishment.”

Earlier this week, Ben Gvir renewed calls to pass a bill permitting the execution of Palestinian prisoners accused by Israel of carrying out attacks. The proposal passed its first reading in the Knesset last September and requires three readings to become law.

Also Read: Photos Expose Harsh Conditions of Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jail

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) condemned Ben Gvir’s statements, warning that his remarks reflect an ongoing policy of systematic extermination and incitement to violence against Palestinian detainees. The PPS said such statements coincide with legislative efforts in the Knesset to legalize executions and establish special courts devoid of fair trial guarantees for detainees from Gaza.

“These legal maneuvers represent a dangerous shift toward legitimizing crimes against prisoners and turning killing into a legally sanctioned act,” the PPS stated.

The organization also cited testimonies from recently released prisoners describing severe abuse, torture, starvation, and medical neglect inside Israeli prisons. It called for an independent international investigation into these violations, emphasizing that such brutality is part of a broader campaign of genocide.

According to the PPS, over 9,100 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israel, with hundreds more held in military detention camps.

Also Read: Hamas Expresses Readiness for Comprehensive National Dialogue with Palestinian Factions

The Hamas Movement condemned Ben Gvir’s actions and statements, describing them as evidence of “sadistic and fascist behavior” by the Israeli occupation regime.

In a statement, Hamas said, “The world has witnessed the scale of systematic criminality practiced by these murderous leaders against Palestinian prisoners. The mutilated bodies of martyrs returned to Gaza reveal the horrific violations committed against them.”

Hamas urged the international community, including the United Nations and human rights organizations, to intervene immediately, ensure the protection of prisoners, and hold Israeli leaders accountable before international courts for crimes against humanity.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UNRWA: Over 61 Million Tons of Debris Cover Gaza After Two Years of Israeli War

TagCapital Punishment Bill Fascist Behavior Gaza detainees genocide Hamas human rights violations international accountability Israeli occupation Itamar Ben-Gvir Ketziot Prison Knesset Palestinian Prisoner's Society Palestinian prisoners torture war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

Trump Warns Israel Could Lose All US Support Over West Bank Annexation

  • 48 minutes ago
Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prison(photo: PIC)
Palestine

Ben Gvir Threatens Execution of Palestinian Prisoners

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Photos Expose Harsh Conditions of Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jail

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Expresses Readiness for Comprehensive National Dialogue with Palestinian Factions

  • 9 hours ago
America

Trump: Israel ‘Not Going to Do Anything with West Bank’ After Annexation Vote

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

UNRWA: Over 61 Million Tons of Debris Cover Gaza After Two Years of Israeli War

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 17:06 WIB
Load More
Articles

Facing the Wall: Netanyahu and Ambitions Built on Blood

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 17:25 WIB
International

WFP Says Gaza Food Deliveries Rise but Still Far Below Target Amid Limited Access

  • Wednesday, 22 October 2025 - 09:40 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Visits Egypt to Discuss Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Four Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israel Violates Ceasefire Again

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 08:00 WIB
KNESSET
Palestine

Israeli Knesset Opens Winter Session amid Protests and Clashes over Judicial Power

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Receives 30 More Bodies from Israel, Some Show Signs of Abuse

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Articles

Creating Opportunity and Avoiding Misery; Lesson Learn on Waste Recycling Issue

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 21:31 WIB
Indonesia

Heavy Rains Trigger Major Floods Across Central Java’s Grobogan Regency, Affecting Thousands of Residents

  • 14 hours ago
International

ICJ Grants Israel Another Extension in Genocide Case Filed by South Africa

  • 7 hours ago
Europe

Dutch Medical Association Nominates Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya for Nobel Peace Prize

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 14:25 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us