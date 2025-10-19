At Least 34 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Despite Gaza Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – At least 34 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, despite an existing ceasefire agreement with Hamas, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

Six people were killed and several others injured when an Israeli fighter jet struck a coffee shop in a residential area of Al-Zawayda, where hospitals and tents for displaced civilians are located. Another strike in the same town targeted the “Chalet” residence, killing one person.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp, four Palestinians, including children were killed and 13 others wounded when an airstrike hit a tent sheltering displaced families inside a school. Additional strikes in the area killed multiple civilians near the “Al-Ahli Club” and other sites in the camp.

Further attacks were reported across central and southern Gaza, including Bureij and Khan Younis, where at least 15 people lost their lives in separate incidents. In northern Gaza, two Palestinians were killed in a drone strike near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia.

The Israeli army said the attacks followed an incident in which two soldiers, a commander and a soldier were killed and another was injured in Rafah. The military announced “renewed enforcement of the ceasefire,” without providing details, and issued new safety warnings for Gaza residents, urging them to remain west of a designated “yellow line.”

Hamas denied responsibility for any violations in Rafah, reiterating its commitment to the ceasefire deal brokered by the United States on Oct. 8. The agreement, initiated under President Donald Trump, included a phased exchange of hostages and prisoners, reconstruction of Gaza, and plans for a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed nearly 68,200 people and injured over 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

