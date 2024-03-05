At Least 19 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes in Rafah City

Gaza, MINA – At least 19 civilians were killed on Tuesday in Israeli airstrikes that targeted different areas in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the city, Wafa reports.

Medical sources reported that 17 civilians were killed in the relentless Israeli artillery shelling that targeted two homes in the city of Rafah.

Israeli warplanes and artillery also targeted with several missiles the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing of two people and causing numerous injuries.

Furthermore, scores of civilians were killed and dozens of others were wounded in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in southern Gaza.

Simultaneously, ambulance and civil defense crews managed to retrieve the bodies of 11 persons from various areas in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza since the early morning hours, according to local and medical sources.

The deadly Israeli strikes mark the 150 day of the Israeli war of genocide on Gaza, where artillery shelling continue to wreak havoc on multiple regions, calming more innocent lives and cuasing massive destruction. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)