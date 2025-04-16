Around 1,700 Israeli Artists Sign Petition Urging End to War in Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – Approximately 1,700 Israeli artists and cultural figures have signed a petition urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to end the war in Gaza and prioritize the release of Israeli hostages still held in the region.

The petition is the expression of growing public dissent in Israel, calling for a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange with Palestinian detainees, Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

“Artists and cultural figures are joining pilots in demanding an end to the war in order to bring the hostages home,” Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

Shortly after, a similar petition was signed by 600 Israeli architects and urban planners, as reported by The Times of Israel.

These protests reflect increasing frustration and dissatisfaction with Netanyahu’s war policies. About 250 current and former naval commandos from the elite Shayetet 13 unit issued a joint letter supporting a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Further pressure came from alumni of Israel’s offensive cyber units and former special operations officers, who published an open letter questioning Netanyahu’s ability to manage the hostage crisis effectively, as reported by Israel Army Radio.

Meanwhile, a separate group of about 200 Israeli citizens, including families of hostages, released a letter backing reservists and civilians who have publicly demanded a ceasefire.

Criticism has also come from high-profile figures, such as former IDF Chief of Staff Dan Halutz and former Prime Minister Ehud Barak. In response, Netanyahu has threatened to dismiss any active-duty soldiers involved in such petitions.

The conflict escalated again on March 18, when Israel launched large-scale airstrikes in Gaza, breaking the temporary ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement that had been in place since January.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

