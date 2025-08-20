SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Aqsa Working Group Calls for Gaza Humanitarian Corridor from Thailand

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Pattani, MINA – Calls for solidarity with Gaza are once again echoing across Southeast Asia. Three Indonesian delegates from the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) participated in the Sumud Nusantara convoy, which took place in Pattani, Thailand, from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The delegation included AWG Presidium Rustam Effendi, AWG Secretary-General Yusuf Maulana, and AWG volunteer Iwan Abdurrohman. Their presence highlights Indonesia’s active role in regional efforts to open a humanitarian route for the Palestinian people.

A spirit of enthusiasm was palpable at a meeting of civil society organizations at the Islamic Center Pattani on Wednesday, when the echoes of takbir (the phrase “Allahu Akbar”) were led directly by Rustam Effendi.

This event was part of a series of Sumud Nusantara activities, with the convoy traveling from Thailand to Malaysia to garner widespread support for the people of Gaza.

Also Read: Indonesian Embassy in Jordan Support the Constraction of Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza

The previous day, Tuesday evening, a public discussion was held titled “Sumud Nusantara: Open a Humanitarian Corridor in Gaza, Crush the Oppression!” The forum discussed the importance of cross-border solidarity to pressure Israel to end its blockade and aggression in the Gaza Strip.

The three AWG delegates will join other AWG representatives for the main event of the Sumud Nusantara Festival, “Breaking the Gaza Blockade,” which will be held at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday.

The Sumud Nusantara convoy is a joint initiative of various NGOs in Southeast Asia. It is hoped that this action will become a symbol of regional unity in fighting for the human rights of Palestinians and urging the international community to immediately open an aid corridor to Gaza. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Condemns Israeli Ban on Aid Tents in Gaza

TagAqsa Working Group (AWG) Sumud Nusantara

