Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Thousands Arrive for “1,000 Volunteers for Gaza Reconstruction” Assembly in Jakarta

sajadi Editor : Widi - 13 minutes ago

13 minutes ago

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands of participants began arriving on Sunday morning at the Cibubur Camping Ground in East Jakarta for the “1,000 Humanitarian Volunteers for Palestine” assembly.

The event, organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in collaboration with the Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR) Foundation, aims to support the reconstruction of Gaza, which has been devastated by Israeli aggression.

Nur Hadis, Chairman of BSP 2025, highlighted the importance of building organized and sustained solidarity. He said the volunteer assembly symbolizes Indonesia’s readiness to help rebuild Gaza, including the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA), schools, water networks, emergency shelters, and trauma healing centers.

“We want to build Indonesian solidarity that is not just words but a planned and continuous movement. Palestine must not struggle alone, and as long as Indonesians have conscience, Gaza will never be abandoned,” he said.

UAR Chairman H. Endang Sudrajat noted that more communities and NGOs are involved this year. UAR has also prepared volunteer personnel skilled in construction, mapping, health, logistics, administration, and rescue to support the development of the RSIA in North Gaza. A photo exhibition of the planned RSIA construction will also be displayed.

The assembly features a flag-raising ceremony by Paramotor Indonesia, performances by AFKADO Lampung, a horse parade from PORDASI Depok–Bogor, horse-riding attractions from Sekolah Alam Ecotech Cibubur, and a musical drama from Pesantren Al-Fatah Cileungsi. Jakarta Deputy Governor Rano Karno, representatives from Basarnas, and BNPB are scheduled to attend.

Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP), established by AWG in 2022, is held annually throughout November. The theme for BSP 2025 is “Collective Movement to Rebuild Gaza for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian IndependLence.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

