Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Prof. El-Awaisi Urges Participants to Continue Spreading Baitul Maqdis Culture

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Semarang, MINA Prominent Jerusalem studies scholar Prof. Dr. Abd Al-Fattah El-Awaisi called on participants of the Baitul Maqdis training program to continue spreading awareness and cultural understanding of Baitul Maqdis within their communities, even after the program concludes.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Saladin Camp VI, Daurah Baitul Maqdis at the Islamic Center of the Semarang Hajj Dormitory on Sunday afternoon, Prof. El-Awaisi emphasized that this mission is a matter of Islamic creed (aqidah).

“We entrust you, as the Al-Maqdisi generation, to convey to your communities the knowledge you gained in this daurah. It is our collective responsibility, rooted in our aqidah, to continue what the Prophet Muhammad and his Companions began in giving attention to Baitul Maqdis,” he said.

The Baitul Maqdis expert, who was born in Jerusalem, encouraged participants to initiate meaningful efforts and revive Islamic terminology and references in daily life.

“Create inspiring initiatives. Begin with Islamic terms from the Qur’an and Hadith. Recite Surah Al-Isra every night, as the Prophet did,” he advised.

He further urged participants to cultivate Baitul Maqdis awareness within their families, communities, and wider society.

“Spread optimism and hope for the liberation of Baitul Maqdis and Masjid Al-Aqsa,” he added.

Prof. El-Awaisi expressed confidence that Indonesia will play a leading role in the intellectual movement for the liberation of Baitul Maqdis.

The daurah, organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Central Java Chapter, was attended by approximately 70 participants from Central Java, Yogyakarta, East Java, West Java, Jakarta, and Lampung.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

