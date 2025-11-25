For the First Time in Indonesia, AWG Holds Commemoration of Baitul Maqdis’ Liberation by Umar ibn Al-Khattab

Bogor, MINA – Indonesia hosted its first commemoration of the historic liberation of Baitul Maqdis by Caliph Umar ibn Al-Khattab, held on Tuesday at the At-Taqwa Mosque of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java. The event was part of the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG).

Palestinian scholar Professor Abdul Fattah El Awaisi delivered the keynote address. He said the commemoration aims to revive awareness of the prophetic legacy surrounding the liberation of Jerusalem, which he described as a central cause in Islamic history.

El Awaisi noted that Caliph Umar entered Jerusalem on 4 Jumada al-Akhirah, 16 AH, following its peaceful handover to Muslim rule. Umar’s entry, he said, was marked by humility and respect for the sacred city, distinguishing it from other territories he entered after their liberation.

He recounted a key historical moment when Umar asked Bilal ibn Rabah, the Prophet’s former muezzin, to call the adhan for the first time since the Prophet’s death. Bilal agreed after initial hesitation, and the call to prayer moved many companions to tears.

El Awaisi said the liberation of Baitul Maqdis had been envisioned since the early period of Prophet Muhammad’s mission. He called on contemporary Muslims to study the Prophet’s strategic principles to contribute to future efforts for Jerusalem.

During the lecture, he outlined four pillars of the “Baitul Maqdis culture”, which he believes should be revived in modern Muslim societies:

Using Islamic terminology such as Baitul Maqdis and Ard al-Muqaddasah, rather than terms rooted in colonial narratives. Spreading optimism regarding the eventual liberation of Jerusalem, as encouraged by the Prophet. Reciting Surah Al-Isra’ before sleeping to strengthen spiritual attachment to Masjid Al-Aqsa. Normalizing discussions about Al-Aqsa and Baytul Maqdis into daily conversations and community life, following the tradition of the early Muslim community in Medina.

El Awaisi said Indonesia is well-positioned to take on a leading role in supporting the cause of Baitul Maqdis due to the strong public commitment observed nationwide. He added that this first commemoration signals Indonesia’s readiness to continue the legacy of the Prophet and his companions.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

