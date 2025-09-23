Abbas Urges Israel to Immediately Halt ‘Bloodshed’ in Gaza

New York, MINA – On Monday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged Israel to come to the negotiating table to end the “bloodshed” in the Gaza Strip.

“I call on Israel to immediately sit at the negotiating table to end this bloodshed and achieve a just and comprehensive peace,” Abbas said during a conference on the Two-State Solution at the UN.

The Palestinian leader also expressed his readiness to cooperate with the United States, Saudi Arabia, France, the UN, and all partners “to implement the peace plan adopted during the conference within a specific timeframe.”

Abbas’s plea follows a wave of recognition from countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and France toward the State of Palestine before and during the UN General Assembly (UNGA) events in New York, US.

Also Read: Israeli Army Kills 7 More Palestinians in Gaza City Amid Ongoing Home Demolitions

The Summit on Palestine and the Two-State Solution was part of the 80th UN General Assembly. The summit was co-initiated by France and Saudi Arabia, represented by French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, respectively. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Tanks Approach Central Gaza, Palestinian Doctor Urges World to Act