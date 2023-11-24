Select Language

Israeli Soldiers Storm Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, One Women Martyred

Gaza, MINA – Dr Munir al-Bursh, Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza said that one woman was martyred while three others were injured after Israeli occupation forces stormed the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

Israeli forces also arrested three people at a hospital that had halted operations due to a lack of fuel and a shortage of medical supplies.

As of Thursday, there were an estimated 550 patients still being treated in hospitals, along with 200 medical workers and at least 1,500 Palestinian refugees, who were seeking shelter after fleeing their homes due to Israeli attacks.

Israeli troops surrounded the Indonesian Hospital for days and ordered its evacuation within four hours. At least 12 people were martyred in Israeli artillery fire that hit the hospital on Monday. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

