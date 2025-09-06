SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

700 Days of Israeli Aggression Leave 90% of Gaza Destroyed

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

2 Views

People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – After 700 days of continuous Israeli military aggression, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that nearly 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been destroyed, with financial losses surpassing $68 billion.

The office stated that the ongoing bombardment has resulted in over 73,700 people killed or missing, including more than 20,000 children and 12,500 women. It also noted that 2,700 families have been completely wiped from the civil registry.

The Israeli military aggression has claimed the lives of 1,670 medical personnel, 248 journalists, 139 civil defense members, and 173 municipal employees. More than 162,000 people have been wounded, many suffering life-changing injuries such as amputations, paralysis, or loss of vision.

The media office reported the destruction of 38 hospitals, 833 mosques, and 163 educational institutions, along with widespread damage to thousands of public facilities. It accused Israel of enforcing mass displacement by preventing residents from returning to Gaza City and northern areas, and of using starvation as a weapon of war.

Also Read: Hamas Ready to Engage with Serious Political Offer to End War, Says Senior Official

According to the statement, hundreds of thousands of aid trucks have been blocked from entering the territory, pushing 2.4 million residents, including more than 1 million children to the brink of famine.

The media office placed full responsibility on Israel and its supporters, especially the United States, and urged Arab and Islamic countries, the international community, and the United Nations to act immediately to stop the aggression, lift the blockade, ensure the return of displaced families, and hold Israeli leaders accountable through international courts. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Using Explosive Robots in Gaza Aggression, Killing Thousand Civilians

