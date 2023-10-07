50.000 Muslims Perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The Department of Islamic Endowment in occupied Jerusalem reported that 50.000 Palestinian Muslims performed Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem.

According Palinfo, thousands of Muslims attended Friday Prayer at the holy sites, although there were restrictions imposed by Israeli forces at the gates and entrances of Old City Jerusalem.

Israeli forces set up dozens of roadblocks, carried out extensive searches and checks on Palestinian and their identity cards and prevented many of them from reaching the Islamic Holy Sites.

Previously in the early morning, thousands of Muslims performed Morning pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite there were restrictions of Israeli forces. (T/RE1/P2)

