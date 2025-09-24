42 Killed in Latest Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – At least 42 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in a series of intensified Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Wednesday, according to medical sources and Gaza’s Civil Defense, Anadolu Agency reported.

A deadly airstrike in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City killed 22 people, including nine children and six women. Two more civilians were killed when a residential building in the same neighborhood was shelled. In the Sabra neighborhood, five people lost their lives, while another was killed in Al-Ramla.

The Israeli military also targeted a vehicle carrying displaced Palestinians in Tel Hawa, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries.

In central Gaza, airstrikes on homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp killed five more civilians, including women and children. Additionally, five Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces near an aid distribution site in Rafah, southern Gaza.

The Israeli military began escalating ground operations in Gaza City on August 11, following a government-approved plan to gradually occupy the territory. These operations have intensified since September 21.

Since October 2023, the ongoing Israeli aggression has killed more than 65,300 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children. The sustained attacks have left much of the Gaza Strip uninhabitable, with widespread hunger, displacement, and disease. []

