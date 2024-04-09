1,890 Israeli Soldiers Experience Psychological Trauma Due to the War in Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli newspaper, Israel Hayom, reported that psychological trauma had caused 1,890 Israeli soldiers to become stressed and leave the battle.

As quoted from Al-Mayadeen on Tuesday the Israeli army reservists, who were recently taken to the “Natal Trauma and Resilience Center – Israel”, were told that they would have to wait between one and two months to see a therapist.

The long waiting time for mental health assistance among reservists in the Israeli military is due to the increasing number of requests from discharged soldiers seeking treatment due to mental disorders due to a traumatic event (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder -PTSD).

The newspaper also said that more than 300,000 reservists had been enlisted, with a large number of them seeking mental health treatment after completing their service.

Meanwhile, Israeli Military Radio reported on Monday, that for the first time since the start of the aggression in Gaza, Israeli occupation troops reportedly withdrew from the fighting area in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza on Sunday.

“The entire 98th Division, with its three brigades withdrew from Khan Younis last night after operations there ended in four months of fighting.” Army Radio reported as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli media added that only the Nahal Brigade remained in Gaza with responsibility for guarding the corridor to prevent Gazans from returning to the north.

Another Israeli media, Haaretz, reported that after suffering significant losses, the Israeli army evacuated its troops from Khan Yunis without achieving its main objective there. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)