17 Civilians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes in Deir al-Balah and Jabalia

Gaza, MINA – At least 17 civilians were killed and dozens were injured today on Saturday in Israeli airstrikes that targeted three houses over the heads of their residents in Deir al-Balah and Jabalia in the Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Medical sources reported that the occupation warplanes targeted two unidentified houses east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing of 15 people and causing multiple causalities.

Ambulance and civil defense crews are still searching the rubble of the two targeted houses.

In the Jabalia camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli fighter jets struck a house, resulting in the killing of two persons. The targeted house sheltered 70 displaced people as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression..

The full-fledged Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip enters today its 148th day, with the death toll surpassing 30,228 and more than 71,377 injured, according to the latest statistics.

Hundreds of people killed in the ongoing Israeli artillery shelling are still trapped under the rubble or on the roads, as the occupation continues to obstruct the access of ambulance and rescue crews, according to medical sources. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)