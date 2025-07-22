SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

15 Gazans, Including 4 Children, Die of Starvation in Last 24 Hours: Health Ministry

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

4 Views

Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – At least 15 people, including four children, have died of starvation and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, according to a statement released by Gaza’s Health Ministry on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The latest deaths raise the total number of fatalities from malnutrition to 101 since October 2023, with children accounting for 80 of those deaths.

Medical sources earlier confirmed the deaths of a diabetic patient, a child, and an infant due to severe nutritional deficiencies. Palestinian officials and human rights groups have repeatedly warned of rising hunger-related deaths, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.

The ongoing conflict has pushed Gaza into one of the worst humanitarian crises in its history. Since March 2, Israel has sealed all border crossings, halting the flow of food and medical supplies, resulting in a rapid increase in acute malnutrition.

Also Read: Hamas Says Ongoing Efforts to Reach Agreement and End Gaza Crisis

More than 59,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Israeli military aggression since October 2023, which has decimated the health infrastructure and created critical shortages of essential resources. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Undercover Forces Detain Gaza Field Hospitals Director in Deadly Rafah Raid

Tagborder blockade children deaths Famine Food Shortage Gaza Gaza Strip Health Crisis Health Ministry humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ Israel Malnutrition Netanyahu Palestinian deaths Starvation war crimes Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

15 Gazans, Including 4 Children, Die of Starvation in Last 24 Hours: Health Ministry

  • 6 hours ago
Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Hamas Says Ongoing Efforts to Reach Agreement and End Gaza Crisis

  • 8 hours ago
Israeli Forces Kill Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Undercover Forces Detain Gaza Field Hospitals Director in Deadly Rafah Raid

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Over 87% of Gaza Under Israeli Displacement or Militarized Orders: UN

  • 17 hours ago
Europe

Over 20 Countries Condemn Israel’s Aid Model, Urge Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Europe

Humanitarian Vessel Handala Departs Gallipoli Port En Route to Gaza

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 18:15 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Two Israeli Soldiers Seriously Injured in Gaza Explosion

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 11:20 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s “Humanitarian City” Plan for Gaza Fails Amid Military Rejection

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 22:02 WIB
Indonesia

BKSAP Establishes Indonesia-Palestine Friendship Society

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 18:02 WIB
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

UK PM Keir Starmer Urges Full Investigation into Civilian Deaths in Gaza

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 12:10 WIB
Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Seven UN Agencies: Fuel Shortage Puts Gaza in Critical Health Crisis

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 14:44 WIB
Indonesia

Transjakarta Uses AI to Boost Ridership

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 16:11 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Indonesia

AMPHURI Highlights the Amendment of Hajj and Umrah Law

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Massacre of Starving Civilians in Gaza Is a Major Crime: Hamas

  • 19 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us