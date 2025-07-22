15 Gazans, Including 4 Children, Die of Starvation in Last 24 Hours: Health Ministry

Gaza, MINA – At least 15 people, including four children, have died of starvation and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, according to a statement released by Gaza’s Health Ministry on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The latest deaths raise the total number of fatalities from malnutrition to 101 since October 2023, with children accounting for 80 of those deaths.

Medical sources earlier confirmed the deaths of a diabetic patient, a child, and an infant due to severe nutritional deficiencies. Palestinian officials and human rights groups have repeatedly warned of rising hunger-related deaths, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.

The ongoing conflict has pushed Gaza into one of the worst humanitarian crises in its history. Since March 2, Israel has sealed all border crossings, halting the flow of food and medical supplies, resulting in a rapid increase in acute malnutrition.

More than 59,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Israeli military aggression since October 2023, which has decimated the health infrastructure and created critical shortages of essential resources. []

