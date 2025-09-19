12 Israeli Soldiers Killed and Injured in Gaza Resistance Operation

Gaza, MINA – Twelve Israeli soldiers were killed and injured during a Palestinian resistance operation in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

Israeli media confirmed that four occupation soldiers were killed and eight others wounded after an explosive device targeted an Israeli Humvee, according to Al Mayadeen.

The incident was described as “very difficult,” with the media noting that the area where the operation took place had been considered a “safe zone for Israeli operations.”

The attack came as Palestinian resistance groups continue their relentless defense of the people and land of Gaza, while Israel escalates its assault on the enclave in what observers describe as an ethnic cleansing campaign.

Earlier, the Al-Mujahideen Brigades announced that its fighters had directly targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a Saeer explosive device in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

In addition, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Wednesday that its fighters had launched several 107mm rockets at concentrations of Israeli forces near the Murajja junction, south of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out jointly with fighters from the Al-Mujahideen Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

