Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

11,000 Cancer Patients in Gaza Deprived of Treatment by Israeli Blockade

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

The MER-C EMT team carries out operations to assist genocide victims at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Gaza, MINA – Medical sources have reported that at least 11,000 cancer patients in the Gaza Strip have been denied access to critical healthcare and treatment due to Israel’s continued blockade, which prevents the entry of essential medical supplies and medications, Wafa reported.

According to the sources, all intravenous chemotherapy sessions and medical follow-up services for cancer patients have completely ceased within Gaza. The situation has further deteriorated following the evacuation of the European Hospital and the Gaza Cancer Center, two vital institutions for cancer care in the region.

The sources also revealed that approximately 5,000 patients urgently require referrals abroad for medical care, including diagnostic services, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. This urgency is compounded by the severe shortage of diagnostic equipment necessary for early detection of the disease.

In addition, 64 percent of essential cancer medications are currently unavailable, leaving patients with virtually no treatment options. The ongoing crisis has plunged thousands of cancer patients into catastrophic physical, social, psychological, and economic hardship.

Healthcare professionals have issued dire warnings, emphasizing the urgent need for international intervention to allow the entry of life-saving medical supplies and to facilitate access to treatment outside of Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

