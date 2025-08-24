Without Knowledge, Congregation Is Merely a Crowd Without Direction

Knowledge is the light that illuminates the path of struggle. Without knowledge, a congregation will walk in darkness, tossed about without a clear direction. A mass that gathers without knowledge is like waves in the ocean loud, yet easily shattered against the rocks. Knowledge makes a congregation strong, organized, and meaningful.

A congregation without knowledge is no different from a group of people moving only out of momentary emotion. Passion may burn brightly, but without knowledge, that passion quickly fades. Knowledge is the fuel that keeps the flame of struggle alive within the limits of the Sharia. Without knowledge, steps go astray, goals become blurred, and the congregation loses its dignity.

Allah affirms in the Qur’an that those who truly fear Him are only those with knowledge (Surah Fatir, 35:28). This means a congregation without knowledge will lose its fear of Allah, making it easily tempted by worldly desires. They may fall into the arrogance of the masses rather than the strength of faith. It is knowledge that binds the congregation to remain humble before Allah, not enslaved by worldly desires.

History has proven that every revival of the ummah always begins with knowledge. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon him) nurtured his companions with knowledge before calling them to establish a civilization. Without knowledge, da’wah would be nothing more than empty chants without spirit. With knowledge, a congregation comes alive, moves forward, and provides clear direction.

A mass that only shouts without knowledge is easily provoked. They can be manipulated by anyone more skilled in deception. Without knowledge, a congregation is not a strength but a weakness. Knowledge is the fortress that shields the congregation from the tricks of the times.

Knowledge is the guide so that a congregation is not merely large in number, but also empowered. With knowledge, every step of the congregation carries meaning, every movement becomes a source of reward. Without knowledge, togetherness becomes an empty display that can be shattered easily. Knowledge shapes a congregation into a disciplined, solid, and purposeful line.

So many congregations have disbanded simply because they were not built upon knowledge. They gathered with zeal but fell apart due to a lack of proper understanding. Knowledge is the bond of hearts, the tie of brotherhood, and the strength of resolve. Without knowledge, brotherhood lasts only as long as interests remain.

Knowledge gives the congregation wise courage bravery that comes from knowing the truth, not recklessness. Without knowledge, courage turns into arrogance, and steps become disasters. Knowledge makes the congregation firm, calm, and full of conviction in every struggle.

A congregation grounded in knowledge becomes a light for society. They can provide solutions, bring peace, and serve as role models. But a congregation without knowledge is merely a crowd that adds to the noise. Knowledge enables a congregation to be present not only as a mass but as a mercy for the universe.

Therefore, never stop seeking knowledge. For with knowledge, a congregation is not just present, but meaningful. Knowledge is direction, strength, and the path to Allah’s pleasure. Without knowledge, a congregation is merely a crowd without direction. With knowledge, it becomes an ummah that carries the light of civilization.

Knowledge is the lifeblood of the congregation. Without it, they suffocate in confusion. With it, every breath of struggle feels spacious and full of hope. Like a tree with strong roots, a congregation with knowledge stands firm even when storms strike. Conversely, one without knowledge is like dry grass, easily blown away by the wind.

A congregation with knowledge can see far ahead. They do not simply follow the current but prepare the next generation to remain steadfast in faith. Knowledge makes them resilient, even when the world offers deceptive glitter. Without knowledge, a congregation remains trapped in circles of problems without solutions.

Knowledge also nurtures patience within the congregation. Those with knowledge understand that struggle is not instant, but a long process filled with trials. With knowledge, the congregation learns restraint from haste and acts in accordance with Allah’s guidance. Without knowledge, they run fast without purpose and tire in the middle of the journey.

When a congregation possesses knowledge, their brotherhood becomes stronger. They respect one another, strengthen one another, and guide one another toward truth. Knowledge makes them mature in attitude, not easily divided over small differences. Without knowledge, a congregation is easily provoked and torn apart.

Ultimately, knowledge is the light of the congregation’s life. With it, they do not merely watch history but write it. Knowledge makes the congregation a wise, guided ummah, and a guardian of the legacy of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon him) . Without knowledge, a congregation is merely a crowd without direction. But with knowledge, they are an ummah that carries the eternal light of civilization. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

