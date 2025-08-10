Why A Mother’s Literacy Matters: Lessons from Rose Kennedy

Literacy is more than the ability to read and write, it is the gateway to knowledge, critical thinking, and the progress of civilization. Research consistently shows that a mother’s literacy level significantly influences her child’s language development, shaping their readiness for education and life itself.

In Islam, literacy is rooted in the very first divine command:

اقْرَأْ بِاسْمِ رَبِّكَ الَّذِي خَلَقَ

Read in the name of your Lord who created (Qur’an, Al-‘Alaq 96:1)

This call to Iqra’ extends beyond reading text, it is an invitation to contemplate the signs of God in the universe. The phrase Bismi Rabbik reminds us that literacy must be grounded in spiritual consciousness. Knowledge gained is not for vanity or worldly gain, but a means to draw closer to the Creator.

The following verses affirm the centrality of writing:

الَّذِي عَلَّمَ بِالْقَلَمِ

Who taught by the pen (Al-‘Alaq 96:4)

Reading and writing together form the foundation of any civilization. The Qur’an further declares:

عَلَّمَ الْإِنسَانَ مَا لَمْ يَعْلَمْ

He taught man what he knew not (Al-‘Alaq 96:5)

Learning is therefore a lifelong journey, and literacy is the key that unlocks it. The Prophet ﷺ emphasized the obligation to seek knowledge from cradle to grave. Preparing children for this journey begins at home, and mothers play the most pivotal role.

History offers striking examples: Shafiyyah, mother of Imam Ahmad ibn Hanbal, raised her son alone while instilling deep scholarship, discipline, and faith, qualities that shaped him into one of Islam’s greatest scholars. Similarly, the mother of Sultan Mehmed II (Muhammad al-Fatih) nurtured his curiosity by introducing maps and geography, inspiring his vision to conquer Constantinople.

Modern research echoes these lessons. Logan et al. (2019) found that parents who read one picture book a day expose their child to about 78,000 additional words per year. By the time they enter kindergarten, children from print-rich homes have heard 1.4 million more words than those never read to. Such exposure enriches vocabulary, comprehension, focus, and imagination, making every page an investment in the future.

The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Example

Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, mother of U.S. President John F. Kennedy and eight other children, offers a modern case study in maternal literacy’s impact. Without writing a formal “reading guide,” her parenting created a home steeped in books, discussion, and intellectual curiosity:

Prioritizing Education – Books, newspapers, and magazines were ever-present, making reading a natural daily habit. Reading as Enjoyment – In a pre-digital era, books were entertainment as much as education. Dinner-Table Discussions – Family conversations often stemmed from the day’s reading, fostering critical thinking. Accessible Library – A rich variety of books catered to diverse interests. Active Engagement – Rose monitored reading progress, asked questions, and offered encouragement.

The result? John F. Kennedy became a voracious reader, sharp thinker, and eloquent communicator, qualities that shaped his leadership.

Four Steps to Foster Literacy at Home

Read Together – Set aside 10–15 minutes daily to read with your child, using age-appropriate Islamic storybooks or picture books. Observe and Discuss – Ask questions that spark reflection and link stories to real-life experiences. Share Knowledge – Encourage children to retell stories to family or friends, building confidence and communication skills. Explore Beyond the Page – Turn book themes into real-world exploration such as crafts, visits, or nature walks, always tying them back to faith and learning.

In Islam, the home is the first school, and the mother is the first teacher. A mother who reads, reflects, and teaches in the spirit of Bismi Rabbik not only raises intelligent children but nurtures a generation grounded in both knowledge and faith. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

