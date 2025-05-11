SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

‘We’ve Lost Hope’: Israeli Captive Begs for War’s End in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 56 minutes ago

Gaza, MINAIn a newly released video by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, an Israeli captive identified as No. 21 delivers a desperate plea for an end to the war, describing deteriorating conditions and the critical state of another captive, No. 22, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Appearing visibly distressed, the captive reveals that No. 22 is suffering from severe psychological and physical breakdowns and has repeatedly attempted self-harm.

“I nearly did the same a few days ago,” he confesses in the video, adding that a Qassam fighter intervened to stop him.

The man describes living in “horrific conditions,” with little food or water. He says both captives can no longer sleep, and No. 22 is unresponsive and refusing to eat or drink, only thinks of his wife, Rivka, and son, Reim.

Also Read: Resistance Fighters Strike Israeli Forces Amid Raids and Clashes Across West Bank

“What brought us here?” the prisoner asks. “We’ve lost everything. We’ve lost hope.”

In the emotional message, he also addresses Israeli fighter pilots, expressing respect for those who refused to bomb Gaza, and questioning the morality of those who continue airstrikes. “What do you tell your families? What do you tell ours?” he demands.

Turning his message to the Israeli public, the captive asserts that some prisoners are still alive and challenges them to seek the truth.

“If you want to know how many, ask Sara Netanyahu,” he says, suggesting the Prime Minister’s wife holds confidential information. “Sara, tell me how many of us do you want left? Fewer than 20? More?”

Also Read: Gaza: 23 Killed, 124 Injured in Latest Israeli Attacks

The video ends with the captive growing increasingly agitated, demanding an end to the war that has lasted “a year and seven months.” He warns Israeli leaders that “every drop of blood spilled from now on is a witness against you. Your hands are stained. Enough. This nightmare must end. Time is running out.”

Al-Qassam closes the video with a final statement: “They will not return except through a deal. Time is running out.”

This is the latest in a series of videos from Hamas showing captives and highlighting the group’s stance that a prisoner exchange is the only path to their release. Previous videos have also featured emotional appeals and criticisms of Israeli leadership, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 65,000 Children in Gaza at Risk of Starvation Amid Israeli Blockade

TagAl-Qassam Brigades captivity conditions Gaza conflict Gaza War Victims Hamas prisoners hostage plea humanitarian crisis Israel-Hamas war Israeli airstrikes Israeli captive video Netanyahu criticism Prisoner Exchange psychological distress Sara Netanyahu

