US Troops Arrive in Israel to Join Gaza Ceasefire Monitoring Mission

Gaza, MINA – US troops began arriving in Israel on Saturday to take part in a joint mission tasked with monitoring the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to media reports.

ABC News, citing two US officials, reported that 200 troops will arrive in Israel “to set up a coordination center that will oversee implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.” The forces will operate in several key areas including transportation, planning, logistics, security, and engineering.

According to the report, the US troops will not enter the Gaza Strip. They will conduct their operations within Israel under the command of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Bradley Cooper, alongside contingents sent by countries in the region.

The deployment follows the announcement by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a 20-point plan aimed at securing a Gaza ceasefire. The plan includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from the enclave.

The second phase of the plan calls for the creation of a new governing authority in Gaza excluding Hamas, the formation of a multinational security force involving Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic nations, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, leaving the Gaza Strip devastated and largely uninhabitable.[]

