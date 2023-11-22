UPDATE: Three Indonesian Volunteers at Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Confirmed in Safe

Gaza, MINA – Three Indonesian volunteers who are at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, Palestine are in safe condition and are waiting for the evacuation process.

The news was confirmed after journalists from the MINA News Agency and the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) were able to directly contact one of the volunteers, Reza Ardilla, who was still at the Gaza Indonesian Hospital.

“The three volunteers are currently waiting for evacuation,” said MER-C’s statement to MINA on Wednesday afternoon.

Previously, MINA received information that two MER-C volunteers were being held hostage by Israeli forces in further attacks by the Israeli military after all patients and medical staff at the Gaza Indonesian Hospital were evacuated for four hours on Wednesday morning starting at 08.00 local time.

Meanwhile, 2,600 patients, displaced civilians and medical staff are still inside the Indonesian Hospital under Israeli siege in the northern Gaza Strip awaiting the evacuation process.

This includes around 400 injured people and their companions still in hospital (Indonesia), in addition to 200 medical personnel and around 2,000 refugees.

The Indonesian hospital has been surrounded and attacked by the Israeli military since last Sunday.

Before the Indonesian Hospital, Israel had launched various attacks on other health facilities in Gaza, including Al Shifa Hospital, which is the largest hospital in the region.

The order to evacuate the Indonesian hospital and the threat of an attack in the next four hours took place when Israel announced a four-day ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Even so, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Israel would continue its aggression against Gaza until its country’s goals were achieved. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)