UNRWA: 84 per cent of Health Facilities in Gaza Affected by Israeli Aggression

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said today that 84 per cent of health facilities in the Gaza Strip have been affected due to the Israeli aggression on the territory, Wafa reports.

In a post on X, UNRWA shared images depicting the destruction of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, including some of its healthcare facilities.

UNRWA pointed out that in addition to the damage inflicted on healthcare facilities, more than 70 per cent of all civilian infrastructure has been “destroyed or severely damaged,” affirming that there is “no safe place.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack. The ensuing Israeli attack had killed at least 28,663 and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 per cent of the territory’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide in the Gaza Strip, and South Africa has filed a case in the International Court of Justice. In January, an interim ruling ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that civilians in Gaza receive humanitarian assistance. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)