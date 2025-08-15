UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

Gaza, MINA – The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) revealed alarming new data showing 13,000 children in Gaza developed severe malnutrition during July alone, with 40% of pregnant and breastfeeding women also suffering acute nutritional deprivation.

UNICEF Palestine spokesperson Kazem Abu Khalaf warned Thursday that only the immediate daily entry of 600 aid trucks could begin addressing the catastrophic shortages, while emphasizing current closure of crossings has accelerated the crisis despite earlier ceasefire agreements.

The findings come amid what humanitarian organizations describe as Israel’s systematic campaign of starvation warfare, implemented through border closures, aid restrictions, and destruction of Gaza’s food production capacity. International legal experts note the policy violates both the Geneva Conventions and multiple International Court of Justice rulings ordering Israel to permit humanitarian access.

With US political and military support continuing, Israel maintains its siege even as malnutrition-related deaths among children surpass 200 since October 2023. Medical workers report widespread cases of marasmus and kwashiorkor – severe protein-energy malnutrition conditions rarely seen outside famine contexts. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)