Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UN Security Council Condemns Attacks by Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in El-Fasher, Sudan

shibgotulhaq Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

The situation at the UN Security Council meeting in New York, United States. (Photo: WAFA)

New York, MINA – Members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday condemned the attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher in North Darfur, Sudan, and expressed “deep concern” over the escalation of violence.

In a statement, the Security Council members condemned the atrocities reportedly committed by the RSF against the civilian population, including summary executions and arbitrary detentions, and expressed profound concern over the increased risk of large-scale atrocities, including ethnically motivated atrocities, Anadolu reported.

Recalling Resolution 2736 (2024), which demands the RSF lift the siege of El-Fasher and calls for an immediate cessation of fighting and de-escalation in and around El-Fasher, the members “firmly” urged the RSF to implement the provisions of this resolution.

The members called for all perpetrators of violations to be held accountable.

Also Read: Afghanistan, Pakistan Extend Ceasefire After Türkiye-Qatar Mediation Talks

Demanding that all parties to the conflict protect civilians and comply with their obligations under international law, the UNSC urged them to respect and protect humanitarian personnel, their dwellings, and assets.

“The Security Council members called on all parties to the conflict in Sudan to allow and facilitate safe and unhindered humanitarian access in a manner consistent with international law. They called for the protection of civilians and safe passage for those attempting to flee the city,” the statement read.

They reaffirmed that their priority is for the parties to resume negotiations to achieve a lasting ceasefire and a comprehensive, inclusive, and Sudanese-owned political process.

Urging all member states to refrain from external interference aimed at fueling conflict and instability, the UNSC members reaffirmed their “unwavering commitment” to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Sudan.

Also Read: Protesters in London Denounce Israeli Violations of Gaza Ceasefire

The RSF, a paramilitary group, was involved in fighting with the army and seized El-Fasher on Sunday. The city has been under siege since May 2024. Several local and international reports indicate mass killings, systematic ethnic cleansing, and torture of civilians by the rebel group.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Qatar Calls Gaza Ceasefire Violation ‘Disappointing and Frustrating,’ Urges Calm

UN Security Council Condemns Attacks by Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in El-Fasher, Sudan

