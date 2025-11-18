Hamas Rejects International Forces in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has rejected a United Nations Security Council resolution that authorized the deployment of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) to the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Monday, Hamas stated that the US-proposed resolution fails to meet the political and humanitarian demands and rights of the Palestinian people.

Hamas argued that rather than maintaining peace, the resolution only promotes foreign control over Gaza. “Tasking an international force with roles in the Gaza Strip, including disarming the resistance factions, equates to stripping the force of its neutrality and turning it into a party to the conflict in favor of the occupation,” the Hamas statement said, as quoted by Reuters.

Hamas emphasized that any international forces should only be deployed at the border, not inside Gaza, and must operate fully under UN supervision. “Any international force, if formed, must be deployed only at the borders to separate the forces, monitor the ceasefire, and must be fully under UN supervision,” the group stated, according to Al Jazeera.

In contrast, the Palestinian Authority (PA) welcomed the UNSC resolution. In a statement carried by the Wafa news agency, the PA said the resolution affirms the establishment of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, the delivery of unimpeded humanitarian aid, and the rights of Palestinians to self-determination, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The PA also expressed its readiness to cooperate with the US administration and the UN to ensure the resolution’s implementation, aiming to end the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

The UN Security Council on Monday, passed the US-proposed resolution to establish a Board of Peace (BoP) in Gaza and deploy the ISF to the region. The resolution was supported by 13 countries, while Russia and China abstained.

The resolution supports the peace plan for Gaza proposed by US President Donald Trump on September 29. A key aspect is the formation of the BoP as an “interim government” in Gaza, which is set to be led by Trump. This BoP is authorized to form the ISF, and countries contributing personnel are required to consult with Egypt and Israel.

The BoP is given a mandate to govern Gaza until the end of 2027 and will coordinate reconstruction efforts in the enclave.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

