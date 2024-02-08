UN Secretary General Warn Israel’s Possible Military Operation in Rafah

New York, MINA – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Wednesday against the consequences of Israel’s possible military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

“I am especially alarmed by reports that the Israeli military intends to focus next on Rafah – where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been squeezed in a desperate search for safety,” Guterres told the UN General Assembly about 2024 priorities.

His remarks came after Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday that the army’s next target in Gaza will be Rafah, claiming it is the last remaining stronghold of the Palestinian group, Hamas.

“Such an action would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences.”It is time for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire and the unconditional release of all hostages,” said Guterres.

The situation in Gaza is “a festering wound on our collective conscience” that threatens the entire region, he added.

“Nothing justifies the horrific terror attacks launched by Hamas against Israel on 7 October. Nor is there any justification for the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.

“Yet, Israeli military operations have resulted in destruction and death in Gaza at a scale and speed without parallel since I became Secretary-General,” said Guterres.

The chief also pushed for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, based on UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, killing at least 27,585 Palestinians and injuring 66,978 others.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)