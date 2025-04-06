SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UN Rapporteur: Gaza Crisis is Genocide, Not War

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views

New York, MINA – Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Palestine, has stated that the situation in Gaza is not a war but a genocide, emphasizing that Palestinian lives have no protection, Wafa reported.

In a post on X, Albanese highlighted that evidence of the killing of paramedics in Rafah has been concealed, adding that the Israeli army operates without restrictions or accountability in its attacks on Palestinians.

She also criticized Western leaders for prioritizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over international law and Palestinian civilians, noting that they “roll out the red carpet for Netanyahu while claiming to protect civilians.”

Albanese further warned that freedoms are being systematically violated in the West, calling for resistance against regimes that suppress freedoms and endanger civilians. []

Also Read: Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

UN Rapporteur: Gaza Crisis is Genocide, Not War

UN Rapporteur: Gaza Crisis is Genocide, Not War

