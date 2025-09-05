UN: Over 40% of Gaza Aid Missions Blocked by Israel

New York, MINA – The United Nations reported Thursday that more than 40% of humanitarian aid delivery missions to the Gaza Strip were blocked, impeded, or denied by Israel over the past week.

According to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said humanitarian workers continued to face severe delays and restrictions. While fewer missions were outright denied, those approved often required hours of waiting on unsafe and congested roads.

Between August 27 and September 2, a total of 86 coordination requests for humanitarian movements across Gaza were made to Israel. Of these, 50 were facilitated, representing about 58%. However, 22 missions were initially approved but later impeded on the ground, five were denied outright, and nine were canceled due to logistical, operational, or security concerns.

Facilitated missions included fuel deliveries, staff rotations, and the transport of medical and water supplies. Denied missions, meanwhile, sought to retrieve nutrition supplies, expand solid waste operations, and repair critical roads to enable the safe passage of aid trucks.

Also Read: Netanyahu Paid Google $45 Million to Promote Israeli Propaganda

The UN emphasized that continued restrictions are undermining relief efforts amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Army Kill 1,100 Palestinians in Three Weeks