UN General Assembly Adopts Humanitarian Ceasefire Resolution in Gaza

New York, MINA – The UN General Assembly passed a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

This is an effort to provide unimpeded assistance and protection to civilians in Gaza.

The resolution proposed by Jordan was adopted after voting took place at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States, Friday local time with 120 votes in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions.

The resolution also condemns all acts of violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians, including all ‘terror and indiscriminate attacks’.

UN general assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but have moral weight because of the universality of membership. (T/RE1/P2)

