Select Language

Latest
-176 min. agoBiden: Israel Starting to Lose Support
-159 min. agoApproaching New Year, Basic Food Prices Rise
-140 min. agoIsraeli Army Arrests Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza
-126 min. agoUN General Assembly Adopts Ceasefire Resolution in Gaza
5 hours agoVolunteer of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Farid Al-Ayubi, Arrives in Indonesia
Middle East

UN General Assembly Adopts Ceasefire Resolution in Gaza

New York, MINA – The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

The non-binding resolution proposed by Egypt received the support of 153 votes from a total of 193 members of the UN General Assembly.

Ten countries, including the US, Israel and Austria, voted against the resolution, while 23 countries including the UK, Germany, Italy and Ukraine abstained from the vote.

In addition to demanding a ceasefire, the resolution expressed grave concern over the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

The statement also emphasized that the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Also Read:  UN: 43% of Yemen Families Reduce Daily Meals Due to Economic Volatility

The resolution also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and guarantees humanitarian access. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news