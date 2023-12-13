UN General Assembly Adopts Ceasefire Resolution in Gaza

New York, MINA – The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

The non-binding resolution proposed by Egypt received the support of 153 votes from a total of 193 members of the UN General Assembly.

Ten countries, including the US, Israel and Austria, voted against the resolution, while 23 countries including the UK, Germany, Italy and Ukraine abstained from the vote.

In addition to demanding a ceasefire, the resolution expressed grave concern over the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

The statement also emphasized that the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The resolution also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and guarantees humanitarian access. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)