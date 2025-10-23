UN Expert Says Gaza Ceasefire ‘Inadequate’ to Stop Ongoing Genocide

New York, MINA – Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, has said that the current ceasefire in Gaza is insufficient to stop what she described as an ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people by the Israeli occupation, backed by the United States, according to PIC.

The fragile truce, brokered by Washington, seeks to end the two-year-long war of extermination, enable the return of Israeli prisoners’ bodies, and allow the entry of more humanitarian aid as part of Gaza’s eventual reconstruction.

However, Albanese dismissed the plan as “completely inadequate and incompatible with international law,” stressing that genuine peace requires ending the Israeli occupation, halting the exploitation of Palestinian resources, and dismantling the colonial system.

She warned that Israeli forces currently control nearly half of Gaza, saying: “This is not a war, it is a genocide, with a clear intent to eliminate an entire people.”

Albanese, who is currently in South Africa to deliver the annual Nelson Mandela Lecture on October 25, will speak as Pretoria’s genocide case against Israel proceeds at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The UN official, sanctioned by the United States since July over her criticism of Israel, is expected to submit her latest report to the United Nations in the coming days. A draft version of the report, published on the UN website, describes Western support for Israel as “the culmination of a long history of complicity.”

Several human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have echoed Albanese’s assessment, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Israel has rejected the allegations as “false and antisemitic.”[]

