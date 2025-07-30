SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN Conference Adopts ‘Integrated, Actionable Framework’ for Two-State Solution

Co-chair of the conference, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan makes a speech during the three-day International Palestine Conference, led by France and Saudi Arabia and attended by Turkiye at the United Nations Trusteeship Council in New York, United States on July 28, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
New York, MINA – A United Nations conference held in New York has adopted an “integrated and actionable framework” aimed at implementing the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The final document of the conference constitutes an integrated and actionable framework to implement the two-state solution and achieve peace and security for all,” bin Farhan told delegates, according to Saudi state television Al Ekhbariya. He did not disclose specific details of the document.

The two-day conference, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, brought together senior officials from around the world to explore concrete steps toward recognizing Palestinian statehood and reviving the two-state solution framework.

Currently, 142 of the 193 United Nations member states officially recognize the State of Palestine, which was declared in exile by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in 1988.

Before the event, French President Emmanuel Macron had already pledged that France would formally recognize the Palestinian state during the upcoming UN General Assembly session in September.

In the opening session on Monday, bin Farhan stressed that regional security in the Middle East cannot be achieved without securing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. He also urged immediate action to end the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and hold those responsible accountable.

He reiterated that the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative continues to serve as a foundation for a just and comprehensive peace. The initiative calls for normalized ties between Arab countries and Israel in return for a full Israeli withdrawal from all territories occupied since 1967 and the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Both Israel and the United States have rejected the UN conference, with Washington claiming it would prolong the ongoing war in Gaza.

The conference was held against the backdrop of Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023. The aggression has resulted in the deaths of over 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and caused widespread destruction and famine in the besieged enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

