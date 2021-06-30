UN chief Urges Israel to Stop Demolition in East Jerusalem Yerusalem

New York, MINA – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged Israeli authorities to end the ongoing destruction of Palestinian property in East Jerusalem.

“Guterres is truly concerned about the continuing destruction,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at UN headquarters in New York, as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

“He, once again, reiterated his call to the Israeli authorities to end the demolition and expulsion, in line with Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights,” Dujarric added.

The call came one day after Israeli forces destroyed a shop and apartment in East Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood.

Israeli authorities said the two buildings in the al-Bustan and al-Suwayeh neighborhoods were demolished because they did not have building permits.

The demolition has sparked clashes between angry Palestinians and Israeli police who fired tear gas canisters and rubber-coated bullets to disperse protesters.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 13 medics were injured during the violence.

Palestinians accuse Israel of carrying out a policy of demolishing houses in the Silwan neighborhood, south of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, in an attempt to expel the Arab population in favor of Israeli settlers. (T/RE1)

